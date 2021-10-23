Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.500 EPS.

STX traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 5,172,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.22.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

