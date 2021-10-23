Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

