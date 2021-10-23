Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

SON stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

