Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,190.41.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

