SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,310

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.83) on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,254.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,136.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

