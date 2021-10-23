Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.77

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.44. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 20,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

