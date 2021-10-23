Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

