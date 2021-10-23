SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL opened at $8.35 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

