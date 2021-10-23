SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.