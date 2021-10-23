SG Americas Securities LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

