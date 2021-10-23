SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 36,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.