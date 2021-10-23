SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 155,066 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.