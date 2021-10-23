SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,063 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,063 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

