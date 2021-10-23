SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,053 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

