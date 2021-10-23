SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at $893,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Model N by 3.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Model N by 24.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.