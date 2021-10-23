Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.18. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands.

SHCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharecare stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sharecare at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

