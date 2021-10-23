Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.