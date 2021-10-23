Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $267.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $255.44. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

