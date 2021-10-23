Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

