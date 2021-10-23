Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $179.12 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.