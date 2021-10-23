Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Tlou Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.79.

Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

