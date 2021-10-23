Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Tlou Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Tlou Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.79.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

