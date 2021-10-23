Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,482.32.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

