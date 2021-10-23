Shyft Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,848.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $112.77 million and approximately $335,848.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00205570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00103230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

