Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,198 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 2,024,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,908,000 after buying an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

