Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

