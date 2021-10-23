Sigma Planning Corp Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

