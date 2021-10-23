Sigma Planning Corp Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

