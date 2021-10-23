Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

