Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,937 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.30 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.