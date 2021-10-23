Sigma Planning Corp Sells 344 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2,804.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,009,000.

Shares of IDNA stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

