Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.70 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $14.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.74 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $315.44 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.