Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 498 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.