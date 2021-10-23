Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,865,000 after purchasing an additional 495,832 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

