Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.03. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

