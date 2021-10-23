Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.54 and a 200 day moving average of $262.82.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

