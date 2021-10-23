Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 86,776 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,776 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Switch by 85.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Switch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $434,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

