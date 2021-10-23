Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $12.72 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 234,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

ACCD stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

