Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.42 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

