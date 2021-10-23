Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $1.27

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $26.62 million and $1.09 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00071720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00105391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.10 or 0.99632299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.35 or 0.06518649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

