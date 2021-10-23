Skyline Champion Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

