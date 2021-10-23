Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

SWKS opened at $165.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

