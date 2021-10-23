SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 650.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.