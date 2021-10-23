Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 40,790.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

