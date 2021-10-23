Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Hits $973,724.75

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $973,724.75 and $620,991.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,013.34 or 0.99919458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.51 or 0.06639934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

