Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.