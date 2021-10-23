Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an average rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.01.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.