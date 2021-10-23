SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

