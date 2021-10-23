Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.