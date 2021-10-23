Sparkle Loyalty Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $24,616.06 and approximately $529.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00050540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00205552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00103276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

