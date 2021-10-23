SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $16,704,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

